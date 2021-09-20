Rodney Childers, Harvick's crew chief, staying with SHR 'for years to come'

Rodney Childers, crew chief for the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and title contender Kevin Harvick, revealed Sunday that he had recently signed a contract extension with the organization.

Childers shared the news in a reflective post on social media Sunday, looking back on the team’s close brush with victory in Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway and saying that he had re-signed with the team “for years to come.”

Been thinking all day, there is always a lot of things I could complain about. But I‘m really fortunate. This past Wednesday I was able to re-sign with @StewartHaasRcng for years to come. Then a few days later almost went to victory lane. Then today enjoyed my family. ❤️ — Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) September 19, 2021

Childers has been crew chief of the No. 4 SHR Ford since 2014, the same year Harvick joined the organization. Their long-running partnership has produced 35 Cup Series victories, five Championship 4 appearances and the Cup title in their first year together.

Harvick led a season-best 71 laps in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol. He finished as the runner-up for the second time this year, clashing with Chase Elliott and surrendering the lead to eventual winner Kyle Larson in the closing laps.