Rodney Adams reinstated to Colts’ roster from reserve/retired list

The NFL reinstated receiver Rodney Adams to the Colts’ roster from the reserve/retired list, the team announced Wednesday.

The Colts placed him on the reserve/retired list on April 9, 2018.

The team originally signed him to a reserve/future contract on Feb. 2, 2018. Adams spent time on the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad as a rookie in 2017 but did not see game action.

He spent the first eight weeks of the 2017 season on the Vikings’ active roster before being waived Oct. 30. Adams was signed to Minnesota’s practice squad on Nov. 1, 2017. He spent the remainder of the regular season and postseason there.

Adams originally entered the league as a fifth-round draft choice of the Vikings in 2017.