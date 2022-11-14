Rodgers: Win vs. Cowboys could mark 'turning point' for Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Week 11 win vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
Aaron Rodgers will not be the 2022 NFL MVP, but he produced some 2020 and 2021 MVP magic on Sunday against the Cowboys.
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 31-28, on Sunday in Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.
Social media had a lot to say after the Packers' drama-filled overtime win over the Cowboys Sunday at Lambeau Field.
The Bears are the first team in NFL history to record five straight games with over 225 rushing yards.
Where do the Commanders stand after Sunday's games?
Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their Week 10 loss against the Lions.
The Browns are back in the running for a fourth round pick as the Panthers turn back to Baker Mayfield this Sunday.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Belichick isn't a fan of the challenge rule that helped send the Bills and Vikings game into overtime.
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
NBC Sports Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms went off on the NFL after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.
How dramatic were the Chiefs’ run-game improvements from a week ago? Here are the numbers.
Jimmy Garoppolo is not without flaws, but teammate George Kittle explained what makes the quarterback a winner with the 49ers.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson‘s start to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys felt like another chapter in an unhappy rookie season, but he and the team were able to turn things around. Watson opened his NFL career by dropping a would-be touchdown against the Vikings and he had two more drops early in Sunday’s game [more]