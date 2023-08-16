Rodgers, Williams and mentalist Oz Pearlman: 3 takeaways from Episode 2 of 'Hard Knocks'

The second episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets" is officially out!

In the season premiere, we got our first glance as head coach Robert Saleh led off the show with an interesting crow/eagle analogy and shortly thereafter called QB Aaron Rodgers "the best QB I've ever had on a team."

The first episode also dove into the relationship between WR Garrett Wilson and CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Rodgers finally meeting the show's narrator Liev Schreiber during one of the team practices.

With the second episode now in the rearview mirror, here are three takeaways from this week's episode.

Mentalist Oz Pearlman wows Aaron Rodgers, NY Jets

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws the ball on day one of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Florham Park.

The first nearly ten minutes of this week's episode had nothing to do with football.

World renowned mentalist Oz Pearlman visited Florham Park and pulled off some crazy tricks that blew the minds of the entire team and staff at the facility of One Jets Drive.

After solving a puzzle game with RB Michael Carter and guessing the correct score and team WR Mecole Hardman thinks the Jets will play in the Super Bowl, it was Rodgers' turn.

And let's just say Pearlman did not disappoint with a surprise in the starting QB's hands to end the segment.

Quinnen Williams: A destroyer of offensive game plans

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), forcing a fumble recovered by the Jets in the first half on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford.

One of the most fascinating characters on the entire Jets roster resides on the defensive line.

As Quinnen Williams showed his personal side, the 2019 third-overall pick quickly displayed how disruptive he can be, doing so against New York's offensive line and also in the joint practices against the Carolina Panthers. Rodgers counted 11 would-be "sacks" for Williams in a dominant performance on the practice field in Carolina.

Williams signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension in mid-July, making him the second-highest average paid defensive tackle in NFL history ($24 million).

The 25-year-old is coming off a career year in 2022. Williams posted career-highs in sacks (12), QB hits (28) and tackle for losses (12) last season. Those numbers were good enough for Williams to be named to his first All-Pro team and Pro Bowl, while also finishing seventh in voting for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Complete dominance against Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young was hit on three of his seven drop backs in his Carolina Panthers debut.

Even though Williams and other Jets' starters on both sides of the ball didn't suit up last Saturday afternoon, New York dominated from start to finish in Carolina.

Second-string QB Zach Wilson put together his best performance of the preseason so far as he finished 14-of-20 for 123 yards and threw his first touchdown pass.

2023 first round pick Will McDonald IV, who was featured briefly earlier in the episode, recorded his first sack and totaled three QB hits in the win. McDonald and the rest of New York's defense kept 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young uncomfortable in his three drives. Out of his seven drop backs, Young was hit three times and sacked once with his longest drive only going 14 yards.

The Jets ended up with a 27-0 shutout victory as they head home for their first preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 19 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

