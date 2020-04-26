Rodgers' time with Packers not nearing an end, says LaFleur

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said the clock is not ticking on Aaron Rodgers' time at the NFL franchise following the arrival of quarterback Jordan Love.

The Packers used the 26th pick to select Utah State QB Love in the NFL Draft on Thursday, sparking doubts over Rodgers' long-term future in Green Bay.

Rodgers – who celebrates his 37th birthday in December – is a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL MVP and eight-time Pro Bowler, and LaFleur praised the veteran signal-caller.

"Aaron is a pro, and he's the leader of our football team, and I anticipate that for a really long time," LaFleur said on Saturday.

"I have so much respect for him not only as a player but the person, and some of the stuff that nobody sees. So I can't tell you how much I like working with him."

LaFleur added: "You know how this league works. I know you guys get tired of me saying this, but it's about getting better each and every day and we're going to take it week to week.

"In my mind, I think Aaron is by far the best quarterback I've ever been around. I think he's the best ever to play the game. I hope he can play until he decides he doesn't want to play anymore."

Rodgers played 16 games last season, completing 353 of 569 passes for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions as the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Love experienced a topsy-turvy 2019 season with the Aggies. He threw for 3,402 yards and 20 touchdowns, though he also had 17 interceptions.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst added: "Again, we have one of the best to ever lace them up, and we're shooting for championships for as long as he's here, and we expect him to be here for quite a while.

"Again, Jordan's got to learn, he's got a lot to go. I'm not going to lie, we took him in the first round, if we didn't like him a lot, we wouldn't have done that. But again, the importance of that position to our franchise is just something to me that can't be overlooked."