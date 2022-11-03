Rodgers: 'If we start expecting to win, and not hoping to win, things will change'
Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers: 'If we start expecting to win, and not hoping to win, things will change'.
Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers: 'If we start expecting to win, and not hoping to win, things will change'.
After a bye week, the Wisconsin Badgers football team returns to Big Ten play against Maryland.
USA TODAY Sports compiled and analyzed demographic data for NFL coaches at every level, head coach to fellow. This ongoing series shares our findings.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
Raiders playoff chances will double with win vs. Jaguars in Week 9
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White‘s effort level in last Thursday’s loss to the Ravens led to questions for head coach Todd Bowles and criticism from others, including former Buc Warren Sapp. Sapp posted a video of a completion to Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman from that game and highlighted what he believed to be a lack [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 9. The Bills will beat the Jets and the Eagles will improve to 8-0.
In this week's edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald weighs the credentials of 6-1 Minnesota and heaps praise on Amari Cooper for keeping us entertained.
Pat Narduzzi talked at length on Thursday about Syracuse, Pitt's struggles in the fourth quarter and a lot more.
Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Chuba Hubbard, however, was not as active for the session.
Not only is Baker Mayfield embracing a new role with the Panthers, but he's also doing it with a new look.
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]
It's easy to suggest Jeff Bezos will buy the Commanders, but there are hurdles too. Plenty of other billionaires could want the team.
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Dr. Hillary Cauthen and her attorney Tony Buzbee also intend to file a criminal complaint against Primo.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart had a lot to get off his chest regarding a report that Ime Udoka is set to become the Nets' next head coach.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 9's top running back plays. (Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)
PHOENIX — A remorseful Ty Gibbs rolled into the NASCAR Xfinity Series portion of Championship 4 Media Day on Thursday, saying that his selfishness and over-aggressive move last weekend left his family’s racing organization with one fewer chance for a series title. Indeed, he’ll face three JR Motorsports teammates intent on shutting him out in […]
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor‘s ankle injury has put his availability in doubt again this week. Taylor missed two games with the injury before returning for last Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. Taylor aggravated the injury during that game, however, and missed practice on Wednesday. Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice sent word [more]
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
Tua Tagovailoa spoke in dismay about the differences between playing on Soldier Field's grass versus other stadiums.