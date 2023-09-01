Rodgers is 'riding high' with recent trash talk
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," break down Aaron Rodgers' trash talk on 'Hard Knocks' and why the New York Jets quarterback has a new outlook entering his 19th NFL season.
What drama will this NFL season bring?
Video captured by "Hard Knocks" showed why Ward was angry enough to get into it with Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers told Giants DE Jihad Ward, "I don't even know who you are, bro."
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Jets at Giants game.
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
The Jets needed to make a big move at QB.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
