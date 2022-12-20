Rodgers reflects on uphill battle to get into playoff picture
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reflects on the uphill battle to get into the playoff picture.
Two quick Green Bay touchdowns in the third quarter proved enough to seal a much-needed win for the Packers.
Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson were admirable for taking the loss on their shoulders. History will still be cruel, remembering the play as one of the worst moments of NFL decision-making.
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
The final play of Sunday's game against the Raiders will get all the headlines, but you could make a case that the NFL cost the Patriots a win with a botched review of Keelan Cole's touchdown.
McGinest won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and currently works as an analyst for NFL Network.
The Jalen Hurts injury opens the door ever so slightly for the No. 1 seed to go back on the table for the 49ers.
Did Alabama football captain status impact the Sugar Bowl opt-out decisions of Bryce Young and Will Anderson? You bet it did.
The Commanders had a touchdown wiped off the board late in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants due to an illegal formation penalty on wide receiver Terry McLaurin; After the game, McLaurin said that he checked with an official to see if he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage and was told [more]
Qatar’s Lusail Stadium hosted Sunday’s final between Argentina and France
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Arik Armstead cleared up any confusion regarding the true cost of the 49ers' expensive rookie dinner.
The Detroit Lions were 1-6 at one point this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars were 2-6. They are now in NFL playoff contention.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.
The #49ers worked out a trio of defensive backs Monday:
Detroit Lions have roared back to 7-7 on the season to climb firmly into the NFL playoff race in the NFC, and now they're getting the love
