Rodgers on Rangers win, summer recruitment & Kilmarnock

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been talking to the media before his side's trip to Rugby Park on Wednesday, where a point would secure the Premiership title.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

Described Saturday's win over Rangers as "a great day for the club" and says it puts Celtic "in a really good place".

Rodgers stressed the need to bring in "quality" players this summer in order to provide more depth. He says work on that front is "well under way" and the squad needs to be "much stronger" next season.

When asked if he will watch Rangers' game against Dundee on Tuesday, where anything less than a win for the Ibrox side will see Celtic crowned champions, Rodgers says he will be watching Tottenham v Manchester City instead.

Was reluctant to talk about where this season sits in his career until after the season is complete and the title has been decided one way or another.

The Northern Irishman praised the "environment" in training and the "standard we set" in guiding the club through a difficult start to the season.

Says it's only natural that Matt O'Riley will attract attention due to the fantastic season he has had, but Rodgers isn't losing sleep over the midfielder's future.

Isn't expecting an easy game against Kilmarnock and praised the work done by Derek McInnes.