Rodgers is Premiership manager of month

Brendan Rodgers says his players deserve "enormous credit" after the Celtic boss was named Premiership manager of the month for an unbeaten April.

The Northern Irishman steered his side to seven points from nine, with a 3-3 derby draw at Ibrox followed by wins over St Mirren and Dundee, as Celtic ended the month with a three-point lead at the top.

"I'm delighted to accept this award on behalf of the players and my backroom team," Rodgers.

"We have enjoyed some excellent performances and results in the past month both at Celtic Park and away from home."