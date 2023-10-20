Rodgers is Premiership manager of month

Brendan Rodgers has been named Premiership manager of the month for September after steering Celtic to four league wins out of four.

Rodgers' side defeated Rangers, Dundee, Livingston and Motherwell, scoring nine goals and conceding just one, to open a four-point gap at the top which has since been extended to seven.

"I'm delighted to accept this award on behalf of the players and my backroom team," said the Celtic manager.

“Although it is early in the season, everyone is getting to know my way of working and the players’ togetherness and application has been tremendous.

"Even in the face of some significant injury challenges, the whole squad has stood up extremely well with so many players making important contributions."