Rodgers praises Celtic 'nerve and mindset'

Brendan Rodgers wants his Celtic side to build on last week's dramatic Scottish Cup semi-final win, as they look to retain their Premiership crown.

Rodgers' side booked their place in the final after beating Aberdeen on penalties following a 3-3 draw, and the Northern Irish manager was pleased with the fight Celtic showed.

“It was a really good feeling to get through," Rodgers said.

“The standard of our performance wasn’t what I would have liked. But there are times in life when it’s really important to overcome situations and obviously we achieved the goal, which was to get to the final.

“But we also had to overcome lots within the game. So the players did absolutely brilliantly to get through that and show that nerve and mindset at the very end.

“Now we see ourselves in the final, which is great. But now we’ve got to shift the mindset to the league and that’s where our concentration is.”