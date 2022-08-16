Rodgers on Packers WRs: 'You keep dropping the ball, you're not going to be out here'
While chatting with reporters from his locker, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks about the struggles of the young Packers wide receivers, saying 'you keep dropping the ball, you're not going to be out here' playing for the team very much. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network