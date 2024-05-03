Rodgers looking to put 'scoreboard pressure' on Rangers

Brendan Rodgers hopes Celtic can put "scoreboard pressure" on Rangers as his side aim to go six points clear on Saturday.

Philippe Clement's men take on Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon, and would kick-off significantly behind their title rivals if Celtic beat Hearts the previous day.

While insisting he is focusing on his own team, Rodgers says having points on the board can be a psychological boost at the business end of the season.

"Scoreboard pressure is always there," the manager said.

"It doesn't count for anything if you can't do the job. If you're playing second, you'll know the other team's results.

"You have to focus on yourselves, but it can certainly add weight, especially at this time of the season."

Rodgers admits there was some teething issues upon his arrival in Glasgow as he settled in for his second spell in charge.

But the manager says his Celtic squad are the most harmonious they have been since he returned with four games to go.

"I think there was a lot of settling in, probably a lot of adjustment - 'how long's he going to be here'," he adds.

"Obviously, with Ange leaving as well, Ange had a couple of successful seasons here. To lose one manager, have another one come in that some people don't want in.

"There's all that settling in going on, then the principle difference in performance has been the unavailable of players. This is the most settled of everything since I've been here."