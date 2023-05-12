Rodgers, Jets will be tested by stacked schedule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms think we'll see if Aaron Rodgers' Jets are the real deal quickly after seeing New York's challenging early season schedule.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms think we'll see if Aaron Rodgers' Jets are the real deal quickly after seeing New York's challenging early season schedule.
Six games have lines of three points or less while the Ravens and Chiefs are the biggest favorites.
The full NFL schedule will be announced Thursday night.
Love is ready to step in as the Packers' starting quarterback.
On Black Friday, you can watch the Jets-Dolphins game while taking a break from your frantic shopping.
Cobb and Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field together at the end of the 2022 season, and they'll walk on the field at MetLife Stadium together to start the 2023 season.
Jessica Alba herself was very entertained by the story.
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Rodgers shouted out his once and future offensive coordinator multiple times, and a new AFC East rival detailed to Yahoo Sports the impact Rodgers could have.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Wilson’s reclamation could be a part of the broader view of this trade. It's a scenario where Wilson could learn from a player who — if an understudy can keep up — has plenty to offer.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Elon Musk announced that he has found a new CEO for Twitter. Wall Street is betting that will give him more time to focus on Tesla, whose stock has lost nearly half its value since Musk first bid for the social media company.
More than 31,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the retinol face cream too!
Both New York and Golden State are road underdogs Friday night.
Lainey Wilson was the ACMs' top honoree and Chris Stapleton was named Entertainer of the Year, but the real winner of the night was Dolly.
Shared one of more than 15,000 happy customers: "It smells wonderful, is gentle and leaves my skin feeling so soft and hydrated."
The Suns face personnel and salary-cap issues with few quality assets at their disposal.