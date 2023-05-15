Rodgers, Jets still working on a new contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down how restructuring Aaron Rodgers’ contract could be a key indication as to how long the QB intends to play for the Jets and what that means for Zach Wilson.
Love is ready to step in as the Packers' starting quarterback.
On Black Friday, you can watch the Jets-Dolphins game while taking a break from your frantic shopping.
Cobb and Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field together at the end of the 2022 season, and they'll walk on the field at MetLife Stadium together to start the 2023 season.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
Rodgers shouted out his once and future offensive coordinator multiple times, and a new AFC East rival detailed to Yahoo Sports the impact Rodgers could have.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Ryan has played the past 15 years in the NFL but didn't rule out a return after the Colts released him.
