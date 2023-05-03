Rodgers to be at Jets offseason ‘a little more’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Aaron Rodgers’ comments about knowing he needs to be more present in New York than he was in Green Bay, and explain why he should be there the entire time.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
The Packers were looking for a backup QB in the draft.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
The former Packers quarterback thanked 40 different people by name.
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
The 76ers pulled off a stunner to start the series against Boston.
No driver has won consecutive races at Kansas since Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020.
Perez and Verstappen have each won two of the first four races in 2023.
If the Lakers can get this version of Davis, he’s extending everything they have going. The personnel moves that elevated the Lakers from the bottom of the West to this point were all made with a healthy Davis in mind.
The 2020 draft class that leaned so heavily on game tape set a benchmark for first-round futility with a record 20 players failing to have their fifth-year options picked up by their NFL teams.
Julianna Peña fractured a rib, and will miss next month's bantamweight title bout in Canada.
The four-time MVP failed to earn a vote for the award this season for the first time since he first entered the league in 2003.
This contract keeps Love with the Packers through 2024.
Matthew Delaney, 18, was hit in the chest by a stray bullet during the Eagles' home game Saturday.
Bijan Robinson made a fun choice for his jersey number with the Falcons.
Jimmy Butler rolled his ankle at the end of the Heat's win over the Knicks in Game 1 of their series on Sunday.
Joel Embiid finally broke through the barrier that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić had built, beating both two-time NBA MVPs to win the first trophy named for Michael Jordan.