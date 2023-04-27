Rodgers to be with Jets for ‘foreseeable future’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Aaron Rodgers’ remarks about making “a commitment” with the Jets and his expectation to be with the team for the duration of the offseason.
Rodgers shouted out his once and future offensive coordinator multiple times, and a new AFC East rival detailed to Yahoo Sports the impact Rodgers could have.
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Wilson’s reclamation could be a part of the broader view of this trade. It's a scenario where Wilson could learn from a player who — if an understudy can keep up — has plenty to offer.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
