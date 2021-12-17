Rodgers eyes Favre record as Packers close in on playoffs NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is poised to surpass Green Bay legend Brett Favre's touchdown haul as the Packers close in on the divisional crown (AFP/Stacy Revere)

Aaron Rodgers has his sights on another Brett Favre record as he bids to lead the Green Bay Packers into the playoffs on Sunday with victory on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rodgers and the Packers can clinch a third straight NFC North crown with a win over the Ravens, who are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak.

For Rodgers, Sunday's game represents a chance to overtake Packers icon Favre's franchise record of 442 touchdown passes.

The 38-year-old quarterback -- who took over as Packers' starter in 2008 after a three-year apprenticeship as Favre's back-up -- needs just four more touchdowns to become the franchise record holder.

The reigning NFL MVP, now in his 17th season, admits he could never have dreamed of surpassing Favre earlier in his career.

"I remember looking at the number of touchdowns that Favre had and thinking, 'Oh my God, I'm not even at 100 yet. How could I ever play long enough to be in the same category as that?'" Rodgers reflected this week.

Rodgers already claimed another of Favre's Packers records last weekend when he guided Green Bay to a 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears with a four-touchdown performance. That took him past Favre's record 60 career touchdowns against the Bears, with 61 in 27 games.

Now the all-time franchise touchdown record is tantalisingly within reach.

"It's a special one just because of the history of the franchise and how long our franchise has been around and how many great players have come through here," Rodgers said of Favre's touchdown record.

"The opportunity to be here 17 years, and the longevity records as Favrey I remember used to talk about when he was here, to be a part of some of those is pretty cool."

A win on Sunday would give the Packers an unassailable lead at the top of the NFC North with three weeks to spare.

- Brady wary of Saints -

With four rounds of fixtures to go, no team has yet punched their ticket to the playoffs. That picture is likely to become less cloudy this weekend however.

For the Packers and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the equation is simple. Wins this weekend will guarantee a divisional title.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will wrap up the NFC South with victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Saints however have been a bogey team for the Buccaneers in recent years. Although Tampa Bay eliminated New Orleans from the playoffs last season, the Bucs have lost six straight regular season games to the Saints.

Brady was roughed up in a 36-27 loss to New Orleans in the Superdome in October, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion remains wary of the threat posed by a team who are third in the division.

"They're just a great team, so at the end of the day you've got to play great to beat great teams," said Brady.

"They're just a very fundamentally sound defense, they make you earn it."

Elsewhere on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans could also clinch their divisions, but are relying on results going their way in other games.

The New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams meanwhile could also lock in playoff spots.

This weekend also sees two rare Saturday games, with the Covid-stricken Cleveland Browns hosting the Las Vegas Raiders, and New England heading to Indianapolis to face the Colts.

The Browns have been one of the hardest hit teams in the tsunami of Covid-19 infections that has swept across the NFL this week.

Around 20 members of Browns playing and coaching personnel have been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list this week, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns' Covid crisis deepened when Mayfield's back-up Case Keenum also tested positive, leaving third choice quarterback Nick Mullens in line to face the Raiders.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday ruled out a postponement of the Browns-Raiders fixture, however, confident that tweaks to the Covid-19 protocols will allow the league to weather the storm of new infections.

On Thursday, the NFL announced enhanced safety protocols which include a face mask mandate for all players, coaches and staff regardless of vaccination status, and a move to outdoor or remote meetings.

