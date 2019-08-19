Rodgers expected to play in Packers' 3rd preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Aaron Rodgers is participating in practice and is expected to play in the Packers' third preseason game against the Oakland Raiders in Canada.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday the plan is for the two-time MVP to make his preseason debut Thursday night in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Rodgers sat out the Packers' second preseason game in Baltimore and was sidelined during practice Sunday with back tightness.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rodgers, along with 25 other teammates, did not dress for the first preseason game against Houston.

Thursday will mark the third time the Packers have played a preseason game outside the United States.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL