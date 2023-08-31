Rodgers is ‘evolving’ in new role with Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Aaron Rodgers’ new mentality as a member of the New York Jets, highlighting why the veteran QB looks happier and focused ahead of the season.
Aaron Rodgers told Giants DE Jihad Ward, "I don't even know who you are, bro."
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Jets at Giants game.
In the second preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald digs into Jordan Love flashing his potential, Indianapolis needing to reconsider its options, and an emotional night that's almost impossible to manufacture.
The Jets needed to make a big move at QB.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
Zach Wilson's first two years in the NFL were rough. Maybe learning behind Aaron Rodgers can kickstart a big turnaround for the former No. 2 overall pick.
Cook didn't come out and say he's a Jet because of Rodgers' presence. But he is the latest to join New York's increasingly loaded roster for a promising season.
