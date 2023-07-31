Rodgers defends Hackett after Payton's remarks
Aaron Rodgers wants Sean Payton to “keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain why they understand the QB immediately sticking up for Nathaniel Hackett.
Rodgers ended his response by saying the Broncos head coach needs to "Keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.”
Payton said he needs a filter going forward, and was still acting like a Fox commentator and not a coach.
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
There was a message behind Sean Payton's words.
The Broncos enter a critical season with a new coach.
