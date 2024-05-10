Rodgers on Clement criticism, title talk and McGregor's influence
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been facing the media ahead of Saturday's visit of Rangers in the Old Firm derby.
Here are the key points:
Says Philippe Clement's reaction to his comments that Celtic were going to have "fun" in the derby was "totally without merit" and "has no context". Adds he would never disrespect another manager or team.
Admits his side have a "great opportunity" to take a huge step towards the title with victory on Saturday, saying it would put them in a "good position".
Insists their focus has always been on themselves despite being in close quarters to Rangers for most of the season: "That's what you want, you want competition".
Believes Celtic's previous record in Old Firm derbies will boost their confidence, knowing they have people in the dressing room who have "done it before".
Last weekend's comfortable victory over Hearts was at the level he would have expected throughout the season if not for injuries.
James Forrest and Daizen Maeda can "play on both sides" as he laughs off the idea he might give insight into the team he'll name.
Says he can "see the difference" in Kyogo Furuhashi, adding he's a striker who "comes alive" in games like these.
Callum McGregor is one of the main reasons Rodgers chose to return to Celtic, calling the midfielder "one of the best" captains the manager has worked with in his career.