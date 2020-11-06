Rodgers and Adams Run the TNF Show

It’s hard to believe we are officially in the back half of the fantasy season, but here we are at the start of Week 9. Before we get into Thursday night’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers, let’s dive into some of the happenings around the NFL.

COVID-19 News

Unfortunately, the coronavirus continues to be an issue. Early in October, the NFL tightened up their COVID-19 protocols after the outbreak in the Titans organization. As the season progresses, the league continues to adapt their safety measures. Per Tom Pelissero, a memo was sent to out to all 32 teams that strongly encouraged players to wear masks while on the sideline and in the locker room. They are also mandated to wear a mask during any post-game interactions.

This will likely not be the last tweak to COVID-19 protocols nor will it stop future positive tests, but it does show that the NFL is taking the virus and its spread seriously.

No organization knows this better than the Las Vegas Raiders who felt the hammer blow from the league on Thursday. They have been deemed “repeat offenders” and the team was fined $500K, HC Jon Gruden was fined $150K, and they also lose their sixth-round draft pick in 2021. Offensive tackle Trent Brown, who could be labeled as the catalyst for the sanctions, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list for the second time in two weeks, although subsequent tests were negative. In total, the Raiders have been fined $800K and Gruden has been fined $250K.

It’s therefore not surprising that we are seeing numerous teams, almost half of the league, take the term “extra precautions” to the next level. Several players are being placed on the reserve list for coming into close contact with any player or staff member who has tested positive in their organization as well as shutting down their facilities. If a player has not tested positive but has been placed on the reserve list due to close contact, they may still be eligible to play if they have five negative tests in a row. This means that QB Matthew Stafford (currently on the COVID-19 reserve list) may still have a chance to play this Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers were not so lucky last night with both teams missing some key players due to positive tests and injury.

Week 9 Thursday Night Matchup

The 49ers have had a rough 2020 season. Despite the numerous injuries, they still managed to pull out a 4-4 record heading into Week 9. QB Jimmy Garoppolo and elite TE George Kittle were both ruled out of last night’s game due to injury with plenty of notice for managers to both lament and then make adjustments. However, WR Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and the 49ers swiftly placed WRs Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and starting tackle Trent Williams on the reserve list due to close contact. Bourne subsequently tested negative, but all players were still ineligible to play this week.

The Packers weren’t immune to the virus, either. RBs Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon were also placed on reserve while Aaron Jones was a game-time decision with a calf injury.

Spoiler alert: Jones did suit up and play and looked great while he split carries with Tyler Ervin.

Either way, it was the Aaron Rodgers show starring WRs Davante Adams and (surprisingly) Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Despite having a majority of their starting lineup, the Packers were only ahead 7-3 with under nine minutes to play in the first half. The 49ers defense was holding their own, forcing Green Bay to punt twice after their opening touchdown to Adams.

Unfortunately for San Francisco, it wouldn’t last for long. Rodgers found a wide-open Marcedes Lewis (of course, because we all started Robert Tonyan) and it was off to the races for the boys in green. They scored two more touchdowns, both to Valdes-Scantling, while the 49ers either turned the ball over or were forced to punt.

To their credit, the 49ers didn’t quit despite getting punched in the mouth and kicked in the teeth until near the end of the game. With just over six minutes to play, backup QB Nick Mullens led the team on a touchdown drive. It was too little too late, however, with the Packers ahead 34-10. On the ensuing drive, Green Bay kicked a field goal, which gave the ball back to San Francisco with 2:32 left on the clock. They drove down the field again and RB Jerick McKinnon found the end zone in a score that cut the lead to the final 37-17.

