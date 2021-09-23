The Titans were missing the left side of their offensive line for much of last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, but they had both players on the practice field Thursday.

Left guard Rodger Saffold left the win after injuring his shoulder and he did not practice on Wednesday. He was able to work on a limited basis Thursday and left tackle Taylor Lewan, who was scratched after hurting his knee in warmups, was a full participant for the second day in a row.

Center Ben Jones (knee) went from not practicing to full participation while tackle Ty Sambrailo (foot), who started in Lewan’s place, went from full to limited.

Cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder), tight end Anthony Firkser (knee), linebacker Derick Roberson (knee), and cornerback Chris Jackson (illness) were all out of practice for Tennessee.

Rodger Saffold back at practice for Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk