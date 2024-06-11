Rodesiler set to lead Eddies' girls basketball

EDWARDSBURG — Pending school board approval on June 24th, Scott Rodesiler will be the new varsity girls basketball coach Edwardsburg High School.

Rodesiler replaces Tracey Bloodworth, who led the program to a 14-9 record last year in her lone season as the head coach. Bloodworth left the program because of personal reasons.

For the last 12 years, Rodesiler has been the head boys basketball coach at Quincy High School in Michigan. He compiled a 163-99 record at Quincy, with Big Eight Conference titles and one district championship.

Family reasons motivated Rodesiler to leave Quincy.

“I was looking on the Indeed job site and saw the Edwardsburg girls basketball job,” said Rodesiler. “I have a lot of family in Northern Indiana and I wanted to get as close to them as I could. I also wanted to keep coaching Michigan and keep my teaching pension.”

Rodesiler has family living in Bremen, Wakarusa and Warsaw.

The 50-year old Rodesiler has girls basketball coaching experience. He was the junior varsity girls basketball coach for two years at Quincy High School and was the girls basketball head coach at Quincy Middle School for four years.

“I just want to put athletes in positions to be successful,” Rodesiler said about his coaching philosophy. “I’ll have a team run the fast break and press if we have the athletes to do it. It just depends on the personnel we have. I’m flexible. I’m not married to one thing. The most important thing is to build a team and have girls that are good teammates. I want a team that makes the extra pass and throws the ball up ahead when a teammate is open.”

When the hiring is official, Rodesiler will meet with the returning players.

“There’s still a lot to do here in Quincy,” Rodesiler said. “Our house is up for sale and we’d love to live in Edwardsburg or somewhere nearby. There also still in school at Edwardsburg. I’ll meet the players in a couple of weeks.”

The Eddies had only two seniors on last year’s team, which lost to Lakeshore, 47-37, in a Division 2 district final last season. That loss snapped a five-year streak of winning district titles.

“I know a little bit about the team from what the athletic director and principal have told me,” Rodesiler said. “I know that six or seven girls are returning.”

Rodesiler wants to wait before giving his expectations for next season.

“I think it’s too early to say anything about that,” he said. “I just don’t know enough about the team. I need to see them play. I’ve watched an Edwardsburg film from last season to get an idea how they played.”

Rodesiler played football, basketball and baseball at Reading High School in Michigan. In college at Concordia University, he was a member of the basketball and baseball teams.

“I like all three sports,” Rodesiler said. “I just had more opportunities to be a basketball coach.”

Rodesiler plans on teaching English at Edwardsburg High School. He was an English teacher for 27 years at Quincy Middle School.