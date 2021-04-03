The Texans are bringing back one of their free agent offensive lineman.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Roderick Johnson is re-signing with Houston on a one-year deal.

Johnson started three games for the Texans last season, one at right tackle and two at left tackle. He appeared in 12 total contests, playing 25 percent of Houston’s offensive snaps.

The Browns drafted Johnson in the fifth round back in 2017, though he never appeared in a game for the team. The Texans claimed Johnson off waivers when Cleveland cut him in the summer of 2018. He’s played 29 games for Houston since then, making six career starts.

Roderick Johnson re-signing with Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk