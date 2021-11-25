Raiders safety Roderic Teamer and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph were ejected with 12:52 remaining in the third quarter Thursday.

Teamer was covering a punt, and Joseph was blocking him down the field.

The exchange became heated and carried over all the way past the Raiders sideline and just in front of the stands. Players from both teams quickly joined in, with pushing and shoving ensuing.

Field judge Tom Hill came away with a bloody chin, getting a bandage during the timeout.

The Raiders went three-and-out on their first drive, with Zay Jones falling down on his own after a 4-yard gain that left Las Vegas 1 yard short of a first down. It appeared Jones crawled to the line to gain before going out of bounds, but the Raiders did not challenge the spot. Josh Jacobs was caught for a 4-yard loss by Keanu Neal and Jayron Kearse on third down.

The Raiders still lead 17-13.

Roderic Teamer, Kelvin Joseph ejected for fight originally appeared on Pro Football Talk