Rodeo of the Ozarks returns to Springdale for 80th year

Rodeo of the Ozarks returns to Springdale for 80th year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale will return for its 80th year from June 26-29.

According to a press release, the rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can be bought here or at the Parsons Stadium office at 1423 E. Emma Avenue between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be bought at the gate.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.