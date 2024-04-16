From rodeo to Olympian, Brody Malone overcomes serious injury to compete

(NEXSTAR) – Five-time U.S. champion Brody Malone said he’s working to get back to 100% after sustaining a serious knee injury in March 2023.

“After my second surgery, I had to pretty much relearn how to walk cause I was non-weight bearing for six weeks,” Malone said.

Malone returned to competition earlier this year.

“Going from just learning how to walk to where I am now, I mean I’m able to run, jump, you know, tumble now. It’s incredible to look back and see where I was and where I am now and the journey that I’ve gone through.”

The 24-year-old gymnast from Aragon, Georgia competed on the U.S. Men’s Team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Believe it or not, gymnastics is not the only sport Malone excels at. He talked about his love for competing in rodeos.

“I grew up doing rodeo so I’m very connected to, you know, the animals, love horses, grew up riding horses,” Malone said.

Malone graduated from Stanford University last year with a degree in management science and engineering.

