Roddy White bemoans Taysom Hill “playing backyard football and beating us”

Roddy White played the role of an antagonist in the New Orleans Saints’ rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons during his 11-year NFL career, often chirping with everyone from fans in the stands to Saints coach Sean Payton in games at the Superdome.

Considering the Saints were the only NFC South team he had a losing record against (going 7-15 over the years), it makes sense that he still feels some enmity towards a team he could never quite get the better of.

And as luck would have it, White spent the last week talking up how badly he was looking forwards to a Falcons upset in New Orleans. When reports came out Friday declaring Taysom Hill the starter in relief of Drew Brees, White took a preemptive victory lap.

Saints about to get whip trying us with taysom hill at qb we about to snack them — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) November 21, 2020

It’s Saints week so I will be talking shit all week and after we beat y’all ass on Sunday. Also y’all got us messed up if y’all think y’all gone beat us with an option qb man can’t play no quarterback — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) November 21, 2020

Hill and the Saints got the last laugh, though. White spent much of the second half complaining about Hill’s play style proving difficult for his Falcons to defend and cheering on his old teammate Matt Ryan, who threw two interceptions and was sacked eight times on the afternoon.

Man playing backyard football and beating us — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) November 22, 2020

And when the Saints sealed their 24-9 victory, Payton himself took time to celebrate by sharing one of White’s boisterous tweets to his own followers. It’s the sort of pettiness you love to see:

