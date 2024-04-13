Roddy Gayle Jr. is a Tennessee basketball transfer portal target from Ohio State

Roddy Gayle Jr. is a priority for Tennessee basketball as a transfer portal target.

The Vols are working to set up a visit with the Ohio State guard, who entered the portal in early April. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Gayle averaged 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds as a sophomore. Gayle is a career 33.1% 3-point shooter but shot 42.9% as a freshman.

Gayle is a former top-50 recruit in the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the No. 33 transfer by 247Sports.

Who is Tennessee basketball recruiting in the transfer portal?

Tennessee is hosting Hofstra guard Darlinstone Dubar and Belmont guard Cade Tyson on visits this weekend.

Dubar averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.9% on 3-pointers as a senior at Hofstra last season. The 6-foot-8, 211-pound guard was named second-team All-Coastal Athletic Association. He is 247Sports' No. 76 transfer.

Tyson, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and shot 46.5% on 3-pointers as a sophomore at Belmont. Tyson ranked second in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage last season. He is a career 44.6% 3-point shooter. Tyson is the No. 24 transfer according to 247Sports.

UT has set up a Tuesday visit with Charlotte forward Igor Miličić Jr. The Croatian forward averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds as a junior. He shot 37.6% on 3-pointers at 6-foot-10. He has attempt at least 122 3-pointers in back-to-back seasons.

How many open scholarships does Tennessee basketball have?

The Vols currently have six open scholarships.

Tennessee had three scholarships open with outgoing seniors Josiah-Jordan James, Dalton Knecht, and Santiago Vescovi. Four more opened with junior forward Jonas Aidoo, sophomore forward Tobe Awaka and redshirt freshmen guards Freddie Dilione V and D.J. Jefferson entering the portal.

PORTAL SEASON: Tennessee basketball transfer tracker: Who's in, who's out for Rick Barnes' roster

The Vols have one incoming signee in four-star guard Bishop Boswell out of Myers Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Roddy Gayle: Tennessee basketball chasing Ohio State transfer