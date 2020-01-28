Rod Woodson sends powerful message to Robert Kraft about Tom Brady's free agency

Tom Brady's pending free agency is a delicate situation.

The New England Patriots quarterback rightly wants to get paid what he's worth after years of playing at below market value. But the Patriots may not be able to pay Brady what he wants in 2020 and still field a competitive roster around him.

Rod Woodson sees things a bit more cut-and-dry.

The former Oakland Raiders defensive back and Pro Football Hall of Famer joined 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertand" on Tuesday and cut right to the chase about how Patriots owner Robert Kraft should approach Brady's free agency.

"If you let that guy walk, shame on you."



"I would be shocked -- shocked -- if Robert Kraft said, 'Go ahead Tom, leave,' " Woodson told "Zolak & Bertand" from Radio Row in Miami, as aired on NBC Sports Boston. " ... Robert Kraft: It's your turn. I know Bill has gotten you six trophies. I got that. But you paid for that team. It's your money. You choose what to do with that money.

"And if you let that guy walk, shame on you. Shame on you, because he deserves what he deserves. He's given you a hometown discount his whole freaking career. That guy should be making $30 million every year, minimum. And he doesn't ask for that. Because he wants other players, he wants to win.

"(This is) the one time you can give him what he wants. Give him $30 million. Give him $25 million. You have to give him that one year and say, 'Tom: one year, $30 million, and then off to the sunset.' (Kraft) should do that."

Brady had a cap hit of $21.5 million last season, so the Patriots would have to get creative to shell out $30 million on their 42-year-old quarterback.

But as a former player, Woodson offers good insight into how Brady may make his case to Patriots: pay up, or I'm heading elsewhere. We'd also imagine many current and former players share Woodson's sentiment that Brady deserves to get paid.

Brady, meanwhile, has said he's "open-minded" about his options in free agency. Translation: The ball is in Kraft's court.

