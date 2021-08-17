Rod Woodson: ‘Get educated, do the right thing’ when it comes to COVID vaccine

Hall of Fame DB Rod Woodson joined Yahoo Sports NFL Writer Eric Edholm to talk about his former teams, the NFL’s new emphasis on taunting penalties, and to educate fans about the COVID-19 Vaccine.

As NFL training camp kicks off, the Delta variant is causing new concern and a continuing national conversation about COVID-19 vaccination. The NFL Alumni Health, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are speaking up to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccines.