Rod Woodson discusses his life in football
Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson joins "NFL Now."
Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson joins "NFL Now."
Cole Beasley admits that he slid into the GOAT's DMs, and now he's a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
The Patriots have made their second trade with the Raiders since Josh McDaniels became Las Vegas' head coach.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
Patriots trade Justin Herron to the Raiders
This week's storyline is the status of Chargers QB Justin Herbert.
Cole Beasley's first punt return in Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice was a wild one
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
Week 4 college football expert picks and predictions highlighted by Florida at Tennessee, Wisconsin at Ohio State, and Arkansas at Texas A&M
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss the best options for fantasy teams that need to use the waiver wire for help this week.
The Trey Lance injury has some short and long-term ramifications for the 49ers. @nicholasmcgee24 breaks down both sides here:
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 3 of the season including Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Buffalo at Miami, and Green Bay at Tampa Bay
Trevor Immelman has revealed that he had to leave Louis Oosthuizen out of his International Team to face the United States in this week’s Presidents Cup because the South African appeared on posters and the website advertising the £20 million launch event of the rebel LIV series in Hertfordshire in June.
Lauren Carpenter looks ahead to Week 2 and reviews five players you should avoid putting in your starting lineups based on performance and matchups. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
I’ve resisted writing this for most of the day. I wanted to have a cooling-off period. A chance to R-E-L-A-X. Serenity now. Insanity later. My mind has not changed. Although the Week One game between the Packers and Vikings prompted some to think that new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell had tapped into a stronger, better, [more]
Former UCLA basketball forward Jalen Hill died recently after going missing in Costa Rica, his family wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
Diaz submitted Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event this month to see out his deal with the company