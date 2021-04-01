Breaking News:

Lions president Rod Wood remains interested in hosting the NFL Draft in Detroit and is lobbying for the 2024 edition to be held in the Motor City.

We’re hoping to be a serious contender for the 2024 draft and we’re still in the mix for that,” Wood said on Wednesday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Hopefully we can bring that to Detroit and by then everything’s fully re-opened and we can have hundreds of thousands of people downtown.”

This event has host cities scheduled out through 2023. This year’s NFL Draft is being held in Cleveland. Las Vegas will finally get the chance to host the draft next year after their initial date in 2020 was cancelled amid COVID-19. The 2023 NFL Draft will be in Kansas City.

Wood has expressed a desire for at least five years to bring the selection meeting to Detroit. Green Bay is also one of three finalists for the 2024 edition of the NFL Draft.

After having a yearly home in New York City, the NFL Draft began moving to different cities beginning in 2015. Since then, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville have all hosted the event.

Rod Wood wants to host the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

