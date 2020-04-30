Rod Strickland says even Bill Wennington talked trash during Bulls dynasty

The Chicago Bulls were in the midst of a second three-peat. With Hall of Famers Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman wreaking havoc on the NBA, they were a year removed from winning at the time a record 72 games and the franchise's fourth NBA title.

Enter an upstart Washington Bullets team trying to pull off an opening-round upset during the 1997 playoffs.

At the time eight-year veteran point guard Rod Strickland was brought to Washington to guide young players like Juwan Howard and Chris Webber. Strickland, during a recent episode of the Wizards Talk podcast, recalls how dominant those Bulls teams were in the '90s.

"It was a rock show you know with Jordan and Scottie," Strickland says. "Jordan arguably the best player ever, Scottie one of the top 50 players, underrated at that. Two dynamic, tall, lanky, wing guys who can guard and play defense, pass the ball, just do everything. Great basketball minds, mentally tough. Every time you walk on the court against them it's going to be a long night and the percentages say you're going to lose."

Strickland was right, Chicago swept Washington 3-0 in 1997 but he remembered a quick interaction before Game 3 in D.C. with Bulls reserve center Bill Wennington that rubbed him the wrong way.

"I don't remember how the subject came up but Wennington he said something about them not bringing clothes to the game," Strickland said. "Basically they going back to [Chicago]. And I never forget that, because I kind of let that slide cause it's Bill Wennington. But I never forget that cause it pissed me off, I didn't know how to react cause it's Bill Wennington."

It should be noted Wennington never played in that series. In fact, he played 60 games that season before a tendon injury in his left foot caused him to miss the rest of the year.

But even Wennington, in street clothes, believed that Bulls team would ultimately win another championship. He was right despite the trash talk only taking place in the hallway.

