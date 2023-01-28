Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson played absolutely lights out to break the NCAA 3-point record

Associated Press

Freshman Ryan Dunn is still finding his way at Virginia, but when the No. 7 Cavaliers needed a spark Saturday, he provided it. Dunn had a putback dunk and an alley-oop dunk in an 18-4 first-half run that gave Virginia control in its 76-57 victory over Boston College. “I think his ability just on defense to just be a nightmare is something we need and it's scary to see what he’s going to be down the line,” forward Jayden Gardner said.