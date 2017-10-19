A-Rod put a Yankees jacket on David Ortiz and it went as well as you'd expect

Outside of the actual baseball games, the best thing about the MLB postseason this year has been David Ortiz joining Fox Sports’ MLB studio show — more specifically the ongoing trolling between Papi and Alex Rodriguez.

Fox’s show also features analysts Frank Thomas and Keith Hernandez, but the back-and-forth between A-Rod and Big Papi and their respective Yankees and Red Sox legacies is the best daily subplot. So we’ve far we’ve seen Ortiz burning A-Rod for picking the Yankees, A-Rod bringing in his Yankees World Series ring and Ortiz wearing a tad-too-small Red Sox helmet.

But A-Rod upped the stakes Wednesday night, when he shared this video on social media during which he sneaks up behind Ortiz and puts a Yankees jacket on him. It went over as well as you’d imagine:





It’s great because Ortiz looks almost appreciative for a second before he realized exactly what type of jacket A-Rod is putting on him. And it was fitting after the Yankees came back to take a 3-2 lead in their ALCS with the Houston Astros.

We’re fairly certain Papi will answer A-Rod’s Yankees sneak attack with a prank of his own. And we can’t wait.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz