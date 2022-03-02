A-Rod is mixing it up in Minnesota

Alex Rodriguez is sounding more and more like a guy who wants to stick around Minnesota for a long time.

Why it matters: Fans have worried that A-Rod and his business partner, Marc Lore, would move the Timberwolves out of Minnesota after they acquire a majority stake in the team next year.

But so far, Rodriguez is saying and doing things that indicate he's keeping the team in the state.

He's been attending Wolves games, palling around with former WCCO sports anchor Mark Rosen and, on Tuesday, went on KFAN's Power Trip morning show.

"I'm spending tons of time in Minnesota," he said on the show. "I'm enjoying the snow and I'm enjoying the team."

A-Rod's also been buying apartment buildings in the metro — at least six so far.

Plus, Bill Simmons said on his podcast this week that he thinks the NBA will expand to Seattle and Las Vegas, which could put away fears of a Wolves relocation to one of those markets.

