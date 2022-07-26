Rod Marinelli visits the Chicago Bears at Halas Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A special guest paid a a visit to Halas Hall to speak with the next Bears team.

Former Bears defensive coordinator Rob Marinelli spoke to the team at Halas Hall, as seen in the YouTube series "1920 Football Drive" created by the team.

Marinelli served as the head coach for the Lions from 2006-08 and then as the Bears' defensive line coach, defensive coordinator and assistant head coach from 2009-12. He most recently served as a defensive line and interim defensive coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders.

A mentor and friend of current Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, he brought in Marinelli to strike the hard-working, disciplined culture the organization is looking for in its players.

"This is a hard building," Marinelli said. "With hard players. Hard men. Your tradition is hard. Monsters of the midway, when you say it, you don't know what it means yet. We took that thing to another level. Offense, defense, special teams. That is your history."

Marinelli spoke of preparing the "armor" it takes to compete in different elements. He also spoke of competing for your dreams and continuing that every day. He spoke many words of wisdom to the team in hopes they will instigate a culture predicated upon them.

Eberflus mentioned in the video to Ryan Poles that they have to be the ones to set the tone on the field and the expectations. If they show up early to practice (an example Eberflus used), then the other coaches will and then the players will start doing the same.

The Bears' head coach seems to have a system in place for developing the culture to the organization and Marinelli became a piece of the puzzle by speaking to the team.

"No excuses. No explanation," Marinelli said.

