Rod Ellingworth named race director for Tour of Britain events

Rod Ellingworth (left) helped form British Cycling's academy, which launched in 2004

British Cycling has named Rod Ellingworth as the race director for its Tour of Britain events.

The 51-year-old stepped down as Ineos Grenadiers' deputy team principal at the end of 2023.

Ellingworth returns to British Cycling having helped to form its academy in 2004, and worked at the Beijing, London and Rio Olympics.

"British Cycling has been a huge part of my life and is in many ways like a second family for me," he said.

"This is a new role and a new set of skills for me, but I've been encouraged and supported by other race directors in the sport.

"I've spent a good portion of my life on the road at the sport's biggest races and will be drawing on all of that experience to make the Tours of Britain the very best they can be."

British Cycling took over running the men's Tour of Britain and Women's Tour after previous organisers Sweetspot went into liquidation in January.

Speaking to BBC Sport last month, British Cycling chief executive Jon Dutton said that British Cycling taking over the events is "an opportunity to build momentum and credibility".

The Women's Tour takes place between 6-9 June, while the men's race runs from 1-8 September.

Ellingworth joined Ineos, then called Team Sky, at its inception in 2010 - winning seven Tour de France titles in 10 years.

He left to become team principal of Bahrain-McLaren for the 2020 season, but returned to Ineos the following year.

