Rod Carew reveals what Rickey Henderson said before stealing bases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Carew reveals what Henderson said before stealing bases originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There aren't many athletes who exude more confidence than Athletics' Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson. As the MLB's all-time leader in stolen bases, Henderson's confidence on the bases was second to none. 

With an impressive .401 career on-base-percentage, Henderson found his way on base more than most players around the league at the time. It was no secret that Henderson, who stole over 1,400 bases throughout his 25-year career, was looking to swipe a bag the minute he got to first. 

When you reach base that often, you're bound to have some pretty interesting conversations with the opposing team, including fellow Hall of Famer Rod Carew.

Carew was very familiar with Henderson's antics on the bases. Playing for the division rival California Angels the same time Henderson began his career with the A's, Carew and Henderson had plenty of opportunities for smack-talk at first base. 

Henderson's confidence as a player, especially on the bases, was no secret. He stole a single-season record 130 bases for Oakland in 1982 and posted an 81 percent success rate throughout his career.

There wasn't much an opposing team could do to stop Rickey on the bases. 

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona's Secretary of State 'stripped' of duties after criticizing election audit

    After publicly expressing "grave concerns" over Arizona's audit of the 2020 election results, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) was "stripped" of her ability to "defend election lawsuits" by the state's Republican-led House Appropriations Committee, reported Arizona's ABC 15 on Tuesday. The duty was transferred "exclusively" to Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) through the end of the 2023 fiscal year. Democrats say the move is retaliation against Hobbs' defense of Arizona voters in "lawsuits filed by the State Republican Party and others challenging Arizona's election results," per ABC 15. "It can't be just a coincidence" that Republicans are blocking a "vocal critic of the audit," writes Elvia Díaz for azcentral.com. Democratic State Rep. Randy Friese reportedly called the move "troubling," "disturbing," and "quite nefarious." Furthermore, the Appropriations Committee removed Hobb's "oversight of the Capitol Museum," ABC 15 reports, after Hobbs angered state lawmakers when she "flew a gay pride flag from the building's balcony" in 2019. Katie Hobbs has conscientiously supervised elections in Arizona. Republicans there just stripped her of some powers -- including her ability to litigate election lawsuits. They gave control of that process to the state AG, a Republican. This is how democracy gets dismantled. https://t.co/VamVgXfxgR — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) May 25, 2021 In an article for azfamily.com, Hobbs labeled the entire audit "a political stunt," adding that it is "dangerous to people's safety and to the integrity of our democracy." She later tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a fruit basket sent by Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight, saying that's how "you know you're doing it right." When @staceyabrams, @gwlauren, and their crew at @fairfightaction send you a fruit basket, you know you're doing it right. pic.twitter.com/yQ11UdmXso — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) May 25, 2021 Read more at azfamily.com. More stories from theweek.comBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Biden needs some braggadocioThe Fog of Trump is lifting

  • The Fog of Trump is lifting

    The "Fog of War": The concept is traced to Clausewitz and neatly captures the tactical, and moral, uncertainty of decision-making in the heat of battle. American politics between June 2015 and January 2021 was shrouded in what you might call the Fog of Trump. It’s lifting. You can tell by what policymakers are arguing about: Is inflation transitory or a longer-term threat? What counts as infrastructure spending? Should we start worrying again about the national debt? We are arguing, in other words, about public policy. Normal things. Not ridiculous notions like a Muslim travel ban, the barbarous forced separation of children from their parents, or what to do when the president runs a privately held company that does business just blocks from the White House as well as in foreign capitals. In a subtler way, the Fog of Trump is also lifting from the increasingly intriguing story about the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. As New York’s Jonathan Chait notes, the liberal media should never have declared the question settled or the lab-leak theory "debunked." Trump himself, who lied profusely throughout his final year in office and trafficked in all sorts of anti-Asian tropes and China-bashing, is no innocent. But his behavior doesn’t absolve the media. Chait: "Trump is not the right standard for journalists. And those who chose to follow the ethos of moral clarity, at the expensive of objectivity, misled their audiences." Rightwingers, of course, have pounced on the media as the lab-leak theory has gained plausibility. Only Trump Derangement Syndrome could explain this gradual about-face, they say. But journalists were not Trump-deranged; it’s fairer to say they were Trump-fogged. As in war, the business of covering the historically venal and dishonest Trump administration sometimes led to bad decisions: running breathless stories that had not been properly vetted; lionizing reprobates like Michael Avenatti; and, yes, smearing the likes of Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) for broaching the lab-leak theory. The fog is lifting, however. And that is a good thing — for policymakers and journalists alike. More stories from theweek.comBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Biden needs some braggadocioArizona's Secretary of State 'stripped' of duties after criticizing election audit

  • 'I didn't want to be considered the worst actor in the world': Josh Hartnett candidly revisits 'Pearl Harbor' 20 years later

    Actor offers brutally honest look-back on filming Michael Bay's much-hyped war epic "Pearl Harbor."

  • Bryson DeChambeau responded to the viral video of Brooks Koepka getting annoyed at him

    Bryson saw the video.

  • Woman shares Ring doorbell footage of bizarre encounter with delivery driver: ‘Why would they do that?’

    A woman is going viral after sharing Ring camera footage of her bizarre run-in with a delivery driver.

  • A new court filing inadvertently revealed that federal prosecutors have 'historical and prospective cell site information' related to Rudy Giuliani

    In an improperly redacted letter to a judge, Lev Parnas' lawyer said the feds seized multiple accounts and devices connected to the Giuliani probe.

  • Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case

    The mother of two kids who were found dead last year in Idaho and her new husband have been charged with murder in a grim case involving bizarre doomsday religious beliefs and two other suspicious deaths. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell’s two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell was also charged with one count of murder and insurance fraud in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before his marriage to the co-defendant.

  • Former MLB star admits he's never seen iconic video in which he starred

    Fred McGriff touted Tom Emanski's videos in a commercial, but McGriff has never actually seen them.

  • Gun-waving charges against Senate candidate's wife amended

    A special prosecutor said Tuesday he has amended the charges against a St. Louis woman who waved a gun at racial injustice protesters last summer, and he'll decide soon if he'll amend charges against her husband. Mark and Patricia McCloskey were indicted by a grand jury in October on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. Special Prosecutor Richard Callahan said in a statement that he filed a new indictment on Monday that would give jurors the alternative of convicting Patricia McCloskey of misdemeanor harassment instead of the weapons charge.

  • Brooks Koepka unloads on Bryson DeChambeau in moment of honesty

    A rare unguarded moment for Brooks Koepka lets his true feelings about Bryson DeChambeau through.

  • Poll: A quarter of Americans say Donald Trump is 'true president' of the US

    An online Reuters/Ipsos poll of about 2,000 Americans finds sharp partisan differences in beliefs on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and more.

  • WATCH: Sen. Ted Cruz tells Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal to change his iPhone password after he enters it in on live TV

    "I would note you put out on CSPAN the code on your iPhone, so you might want to change that now," Cruz told Blumenthal.

  • Late night co-host Dave Grohl shares relatable story about finding his mom drinking with Green Day

    Dave Grohl has kept very busy over the last year through gigs that have seen him work as a musician, director, columnist, and drum battler. Eager to continue branching out into new fields, he’s also just finished a stint as a late night co-host, stopping by The Tonight Show to help interview Lil Nas X and share stories with Jimmy Fallon about stuff like the time he caught his mom drinking beers with Green Day.

  • Knight time: Rookie saves 36, Panthers top Lightning 4-1

    The Florida Panthers entrusted their season to a rookie goalie making his playoff debut. Spencer Knight delivered, in a huge way. The 20-year-old Knight stopped 36 shots, MacKenzie Weegar and Patrick Hornqvist each had a goal and an assist, and the Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Monday night in Game 5 of their Central Division playoff series.

  • Manny Pacquiao, in true throwback fashion, taking on monster challenge in Errol Spence

    Be warned: Doubting Manny Pacquiao almost always comes at a price.

  • Leah McCourt turns tables with upkick, submits Janay Harding in wild Bellator 259 finish

    The finishing sequence started with a heel to the face and ended with a tight squeeze.

  • Bellator 259 live and official results

    Bellator 259 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT).

  • Tim Tebow apparel No. 1 seller in all major NFL Shop categories one day after signing

    Are we at all surprised?

  • Tennis-Former champ Halep withdraws from French Open due to calf injury

    Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. Halep won her maiden Gram Slam title at the French Open in 2018, beating American Sloane Stephens in the final.

  • What to Watch: Full guide for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]