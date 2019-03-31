Rod Brind'Amour helps U.S. Navy member surprise father before Hurricanes game

The Carolina Hurricanes’ 5-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena on Saturday afternoon may have been the team’s most important win of the season. The emotional, inspired effort by the team boosts their record to 43-28-7.

With four games remaining on their schedule and 93 points to their name, they’re one step closer to advancing to the postseason for the first time since 2009.

Although there’s no way to prove it, we have a feeling that a very special moment that the organization coordinated before puck drop may have had something to do with the team’s success on the ice.

Valerie Colicchio and her father Scott are huge fans of hockey. In fact, according to Valerie, “it’s their thing.”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Valerie sadly hasn’t been able to watch many games with her ‘old man’ as of late because she’s been deployed in Africa.

After nearly half-a-year apart, the Hurricanes helped Colicchio surprise her father before Saturday’s game. The key to the plan would be Carolina’s head coach, Rod Brind’Amour, who the two fell in love with during his playing days with the Philadelphia Flyers in the nineties.

Scott thought he was just meeting the head coach of his favorite team There was someone else waiting to see him… pic.twitter.com/hRePHNi2ro — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) March 30, 2019





“Alright,” said Brind’Amour while getting caught up on the plan with Valerie. “Well, this is going to be cool.”

He was very right.

Scott begins gushing about his daughter’s love for Brind’Amour when he meets the veteran of 20 NHL seasons. Then, moments later, Brind’Amour brings out a very special guest for him to reconnect with.

Honestly, watching these types of videos and the incredible reactions that they produce will never get old.

(I have now realized that a warning to grab a few tissues before watching the video would have been helpful. I am so very sorry.)

Rod Brind’Amour helped a member of the U.S. Navy surprise her father before Saturday’s game against the Flyers. (Twitter//@NHLCanes)

