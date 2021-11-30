Rod Brind’Amour fined $25,000 for actions in Capitals-Hurricanes game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour was fined $25,000 for “inappropriate conduct” in the third period of a game against the Capitals on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Brind’Amour was upset about a few late game penalties, notably a slashing call on Sebastian Aho, that gave the Capitals a 5-on-3 advantage.

While they didn’t score on the two-man advantage, they quickly scored on a 5-on-4 powerplay after the first penalty (on Seth Jarvis) had expired. That goal was the game-winner in a 3-2 victory.

I’m told this is the “inappropriate conduct” for which #Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour was fined $25,000 today by #NHL. @DailyFaceoff pic.twitter.com/NKhghyGScz — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 30, 2021

The league noted that the fine money goes to the NHL Foundation. Brind’Amour was also fined $25,000 in August 2020 for criticizing officials after a loss to the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup playoffs.