Rocky toppled: Florida basketball blown out at No. 7 Tennessee

Florida basketball was unable to build off its first conference win of the season, falling 85-66 at No. 7 Tennessee on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Florida Gators (11-6, 1-3 SEC) had no answers to stop sharp-shooting Tennessee swingman Dalton Knecht, who led the Vols with 39 points.

The 6-foot-6 Knecht, a transfer from Northern Colorado, had 22 points on 9 of 10 shooting in the first half, helping Tennessee (13-4, 3-1 SEC) jump to a 44-32 halftime lead.

“This isn’t a team you want to fall behind against," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "They’re obviously very good defensively and very well-coached. They play with great intent, very disciplined. They’re not going to make mistakes and allow you to get back in the game, so getting down by 10 puts you behind the 8-ball a little bit."

Walter Clayton Jr. led four Florida scorers in double figures with 16 points. Sophomore guard Riley Kugel added 12 points, and Tyrese Samuel (10 points, 11 rebounds) posted his eighth double-double of the season before fouling out in the closing minutes.

Florida was held to less than 70 points for the first time this season after 16 straight games to start the season scoring 70 points or more. UF shot just 29.4% from the field for the game.

"We got some opportunities at the rim, we just didn’t finish with very much physicality, and we allowed their bigs to go vertical on us and meet us chest-to-chest," Golden said. "I thought we were attempting to draw fouls a little too much instead of just finding a way to power through and put the ball in the basket."

An earlier start time due to weather (5 p.m. ET) didn't prevent Tennessee from posting its seventh straight win at home against the Gators. Florida hasn't won in Knoxville since 2014.

UF next plays Saturday at Missouri (8 p.m., ESPNU).

Here are three takeaways from the Florida loss:

Florida basketball unable to carry over defensive intensity from Arkansas

Tennessee was able to get the shots it wanted thanks in large part to Knecht, who created space for his shots off the dribble, finished with either hand and converted at the foul line. Knecht finished 13 of 23 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from the foul line in an all-around offensive effort.

“He’s been doing it to everybody," Golden said. "Obviously, we came into the game with an idea of how we’d try to turn his water off. In the first half, I thought a lot of it was in transition and broken plays, and he just didn’t let us off the hook. Then in the second half, a little more of the same in terms of getting downhill off the ball screen and us not doing a good enough job of protecting the rim when he drove. Then he obviously made some deep 3s and some tough shots.”

Florida could have done more to deny Knecht the basketball in the second half after his torrid start. Jonas Aidoo also burned UF with his inside scoring with 19 points and 9 rebounds. As a team, the Vols shot 51.7% from the floor (31-for-60) and 33% (6-for-18) from 3-point range.

The Vols outmuscle UF basketball inside, on perimeter

The Gators have been one of the top rebounding teams in the SEC all season, entering the game with a rebounding margin of plus-10.9. But Tennessee was the more physical team on the glass, outrebounding Florida 43-39. The Gators held a slim 14-13 margin in second-chance points.

Tennessee's physicality extended to its perimeter defense, which forced UF into 11 turnovers and several rushed shots.

“That’s definitely something they do very well," Florida guard Zyon Pullin said. "They’re very physical. Definitely, took some time to get adjusted to it. They denied a lot of our guys. We have to find ways not to let that bother us next game.”

Florida basketball struggles from the perimeter

Florida needed to hit some shots from 3-point range to loosen up Tennessee's smothering defense, but the Gators misfired most of the night. Florida went 5-for-22 from beyond the arc; UF's starting backcourt of Zyon Pullin, Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard went a combined 3 of 13 from 3-point range.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball loses at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers