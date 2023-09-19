Rocky Mountain Showdown one of the most-watched college football games in ESPN history

ESPN reported the Colorado State-Colorado football game registered 9.3 million viewers. It's ESPN's fifth-most watched college football game on record.

It was also ESPN's most-streamed regular season game of all-time.

It's the most-watched late game on record at ESPN. The game peaked at 11.1 million viewers just after 9 p.m. Mountain.

The game was still registering 8.23 million viewers at 2:15 a.m. Eastern time, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Rocky Mountain Showdown one of the most-watched college football games in ESPN history