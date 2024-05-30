Rocky Mountain Showdown gets network TV, prominent time slot

The CSU football team will host Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 for the first Rocky Mountain Showdown in Fort Collins since 1996.

Expect a lot of eyeballs on the Rocky Mountain Showdown once again.

Colorado State will host the Colorado football team on Sept. 14, 2024. The game will begin at 5:30 p.m. and air on network television on CBS.

It's sure to be another fevered atmosphere with plenty of national interest after the 2023 edition, which included a double-overtime win for Colorado, coaches feuding and huge TV ratings.

The 2023 game was late-night on ESPN and ESPN reported the Colorado State-Colorado football game registered 9.3 million viewers. It's was ESPN's fifth-most watched college football game on record. It was also ESPN's most-streamed regular season game of all time.

Both ESPN's College GameDay and FOX's Big Noon Kickoff were on-campus in Boulder ahead of the 2023 game.

This is the first Rocky Mountain Showdown held in Fort Collins since 1996.

2024 Colorado State football schedule

All times Mountain.

Aug. 31: At Texas, 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Sept. 7: Vs. Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium (time and TV TBA)

Sept. 14: Vs. Colorado at Canvas Stadium, 5:30 p.m. CBS

Sept. 21: Vs. UTEP at Canvas Stadium (time and TV TBA)

Sept. 28: Bye

Oct. 5: At Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. on The CW

Oct. 12: Vs. San Jose State at Canvas Stadium (time and TV TBA)

Oct. 19: At Air Force, 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Oct. 26: Vs. New Mexico at Canvas Stadium (homecoming)

Nov. 2: At Nevada, 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Nov. 9: Bye

Nov. 15 (Friday): Vs. Wyoming at Canvas Stadium, 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Nov. 23: At Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Nov. 29 (Friday): Vs. Utah State at Canvas Stadium, time TBA FS1

