Rocky Mountain Showdown: CU vs CSU game gets prime time on network TV

DENVER (KDVR) — The Rocky Mountain Showdown football game between Colorado State University and the University of Colorado is getting primetime treatment in mid-September.

Last year, the game kicked off late and ended past midnight. Even though kickoff was after 10 p.m. for the East Coast, it ended up being ESPN’s fifth most-watched college football game.

Rocky Mountain Showdown breaks ESPN viewing records

The game registered 9.3 million viewers, according to ESPN, and viewership peaked at 11.1 million just before halftime.

This year, the game won’t be so late — kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Colorado State University. According to CU, the rival game will be broadcast on CBS.

University of Colorado Buffaloes football single-game tickets go on sale

CU said the football team might appear on all four major networks in the same season for the first time in school history this year with FOX being a television partner of the Big 12.

Additionally, CSU said this game will be the first time that the Rams have hosted the Buffs in Fort Collins since 1996.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.