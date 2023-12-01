Rocky men stun MSU, 70-62

Dec. 1—BOZEMAN — Kael Robinson scored 18 points to lead four Rocky Mountain College players in double figures, and the NAIA Bears stunned Montana State in men's basketball Thursday, 70-62.

Maxim Stephens added 16 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes for the Bears (2-0) of the Frontier Conference; Elliott Brooks chipped in 12 points and Jesse Owens added 10 points and eight boards.

The Bobcats (3-4) of the Big Sky Conference shot 38.5 percent and led just once, at 2-0 on Brandon Walker's jumper 18 seconds into the game.

Brooks hit a 3-pointer for Rocky, and hit another to put his team up 13-6. At halftime the lead was 38-30, and Montana State never got the lead under six points after that.

Brian Goracke led MSU with 14 points and Tyler Patterson added 10. Eddie Turner III had 11 off the bench. Robert Ford III had eight points and nine rebounds.